Rita Edochie Appreciates Nigerians For Supporting May

Seasoned Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support during May Edochie’s marital troubles.

Rita has been vocal about her support for May Edochie, publicly opposing her husband Yul Edochie and second wife Judy Austin.

She expressed her gratitude to everyone for their kind words and encouragement since the beginning of her marital issues.

The actress also prayed for hands that have taken possession of something that is not theirs to be destroyed.

The post stated…

“APPRECIATION POST 📫

TO ALL THE MAYNATION WITHIN THE GLOBE 🌎, WORDS ARE REALLY NOT ENOUGH TO EXPRESS HOW GRATEFUL THE EDOCHIE(S) ARE , YOUR PRAYERS, YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORTS TOWARDS MY DARLING DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY HAS BEEN OVERWHELMING

IF WE BEGIN TO PEN DOWN OUR FEELINGS,

THEN A COMPANY THAT PRODUCES EXERCISE BOOKS 📚 WILL HAVE TO BE CONTRACTED FOR SUPPPLY 😮 BECAUSE THERE’S A LOT TO BE WRITTEN.

KEEP THE SUPPORTS COMING MY GREAT PEOPLE BECAUSE 2024 WILL BE EXTRA HOT AND MASSIVE WITH QUEEN MAY

THE HAND THAT HAS SWORN NOT TO RELEASE WHAT IT HAS SEIZED, GOD ALMIGHTY WILL CUT IT INTO SHREDS

SO SHALL IT BE 🙌 😌 🙏 AMEN….

HAPPY NEW YEAR ONCE MORE MY GREAT PEOPLE IN THE WORLD 🌎.”

