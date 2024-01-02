Burna Boy allegedly buys $3.5 million Bugatti

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer-songwriter-record production, has reportedly spent $3.5 million on a brand-new Bugatti.

In a couple of posts available on X (formerly Twitter), it was reported that the singer had fully paid for the car and was expecting it to be shipped to Nigeria.

However, at the time of writing this report, Burna Boy has not yet announced or hinted at the purchase of the said car.

Despite the singer’s silence, many social media users took to the comment section of the posts to wish him well, while others questioned the alleged purchase.

See some reactions below:

khalifahlagos: “I like the fact that they are bringing these fast and low cars to Naija even more. When they bring enough, they should gather and do the roads that it will be driven on. Maybe then j can consider bringing mine..”

lordpromisee1: “Don’t Forget this is the Price without Costum and Clearing. If this Bugatti get cleared the price will eventually doubles. Just so you know.”

@InvadeYrPrivacy: “Each tyre cost 30-35k. Servicing is around 50k upwards plus whos gonn service this beast in naij? Money well spent tho.”

@gbolahanhitbo: “Nah picture we dey see since beginning of d year, we don dey ending nah a whole year dey take ship dis Bugatti.”

vigra_inc: “He is this richest musician in Africa right now not just Nigeria. 🇳🇬. Man outworked everyone last year, sold out shows alone is no joke!!!”

