Portable Calls Out His Second Babymama, Keji Over Alleged Affair With MC Oluomo’s Aide, Koko Zaria (Video)

Nigerian controversial singer Portable is back at it again with his tirades.

The street performer has called out former NURTW president MC Oluomo’s aide Koko Zaria for allegedly having an affair with his babymama.

The artist who attended Oshodi Day with MC Oluomo pointed out that even though they invited him, they treated him disrespectfully by having a sexual relationship with his baby mama.

According to him, Honey Berry, as she is known on social media, brought their son to the event and slept with Koko Zaria in his presence.

Even though Koko Zaria is married, Portable pointed out that he is having extramarital affairs. Swearing at him, he stated that he has invited trouble on himself as he wouldn’t back down soon or take it lightly with them.

In another post, he called out his baby mama for being cheap, as he alleged that she was sleeping with 36 men.

“And them still call me come the party see my son AKOREDE inside Oshodi. Why she go carry my son go fuck another man, na una dey look for Wahala.

And this man get wife for house

Make una help me ask this fool say na him get the boy”.

“One pu$$y 36 users”.

