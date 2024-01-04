Date Multiple Men If You Want To Secure The Ring – Tacha Advises Single Ladies

Big Brother Naija star, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has advised single ladies against dating one man.

According to her, multiple men must be dated if they are planning to settle down maritally.

She posited via X on Wednesday that a woman who dates at least three men at the same time has a good probability of being given a ring.

READ ALSO: South African Billionaire Dethrones Dangote As Richest Man In Africa

“If you want that ring sis, date at least three guys. If Martins doesn’t pop the question, Easy would, and if Easy does not ask the question, Femi would,” she said.

Tacha further advised people to stop disappointing themselves, adding that it doesn’t matter if people like them or not.

She added that women should approach males to ask for money because failing to do so does not demonstrate a “good girl” attitude.