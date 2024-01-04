South African Billionaire Dethrones Dangote As Richest Man In Africa

South African businessman, Johann Rupert, has replaced Nigerian billionaire and founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest man.

According to Forbes Magazine, Nigerian billionaires, such as Rabiu Abdulsamad and Mike Adenuga have lost their spots in the richest rankings.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in the new list, the wealth of Nigeria’s Adenuga, moved him to the tenth position, while Patrice Motsepe who was in the top ten in 2023 didn’t make the top ten richest men in 2024.

It was gathered that no woman made the top ten richest list at the start of the year.

READ MORE: Africa Richest Man, Dangote Set To Acquire French Club

However, in the 2024 rankings, Johann Rupert & Family’s wealth went from $10.7b down to $10.3b to emerge Africa’s richest man with the decrease of the wealth of long-time African richest Aliko Dangote which went from $13.5b to $9.5b.

Rupert, who initially followed Dangote closely, took over the number one spot following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to free its grip on the official exchange market.