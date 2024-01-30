Edo: PDP Screens Deputy Gov. Shaibu, Other Aspirants For Guber Race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, screened the its aspirants for the governorship elections in Edo State.

With a promise to provide a level playing field for all of aspirants, Chairman of the screening committee and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang also vowed that the PDP would do all that is necessary to retain Edo State.

Charging all aspirants to support whoever emerges as the Party’s flag bearer, he said, “I want to assure you that we will give all the support we can to ensure that PDP retains Edo State.

“Ultimately it’s only one person that will emerge. If we believe that it is God that gives power, then it is not today neither is it on the election day that God is going to determine who will govern.

“He has already determined. But we as humans don’t yet know, that is why these processes are ongoing. We appreciate the concerns that you have expressed, putting in place a level playing field, we are going to be strong advocates of that and ensure that at the end of the day, we have a process that is transparent, a process that is fair.”

Philip Shaibu, the State’s Deputy Governor, who spoke on behalf of other aspirants said the screening was peaceful and went well.

Former Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Osaro Onaiwu, addressing journalists at the Party headquarters after his screening, urged the PDP to reward loyalmembers with the gubernatorial ticket, saying that is the only way they can retain the governorship of the state.

Others screened aside Shaibu and Onaiwu were Omosede Igbinedion, Anslem Ojezua, Felix Akhabue and Asue Ighodalo.