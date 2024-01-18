FG To Issue Executive Order To Lower Cost Of Medicines

Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, on Wednesday, says the Federal Government will issue an executive order to control and lower the cost of necessary pharmaceutical medications in Nigeria.

While speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Pate explained that the executive order aims at enabling local drug manufacturers to thrive, as they ensure fair pricing of essential medicines.

According to him, the decision follows the exit of major multinational pharmaceutical companies from Nigeria, thereby, reducing competition.

“Consistent with the president’s renewed hope agenda, which puts the human capital, health and social welfare of Nigerians at the center, today at the federal executive council, Mr. President took three far-reaching decisions relating to the health sector.

“The first is on the rising cost of pharmaceuticals, the hike in prices that we have in the pharmaceutical which is going beyond the reach of many Nigerians, life-saving commodities, devices like syringes and needles and the exit of major companies from our market.

“Those decisions also include the regulation of the sector to protect the health and well being of humans and the third decision is regarding how we deal with the crisis of human resources in the health sector.

“Mr president, in his wisdom, at the end of last year, in October, approved an initiative to unlock the healthcare value-chain and appointed a coordinator for that.

“But we know that the price of pharmaceuticals have escalated and many entities have decided to withdraw and some of the local manufacturers in Nigeria are struggling.

“President’s intent is that we begin to take steps to enable the local manufacturers to survive, to thrive and to deliver the basic commodities that are key to saving their lives.

“And he directed that the Attorney General of the Federation work with us to come up with an executive order, which is the mechanism through which he will act, given the concern that he has that many Nigerians are suffering from the costs of pharmaceuticals, as well as other devices. That is the first important step and that should be coming very soon,” he said.

The Minister said the second decision is that the medical and dental council will continue to receive funding and exception from cuts impacting other professional associations.

“The third is regarding the acute human resource shortage that we have.

“We know and having gone around many of our hospitals, particularly federal tertiary hospitals, the replacement of health workers that leave oftentimes takes a very long time because waiver process takes several stages.

“That will hasten the recruitment of health workers in terms of those who are out there unemployed, within limits of their fiscal resources,” he added.