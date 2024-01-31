“I Can’t Wait To Give My Speech And Wear My Grammy Outfit” – Ayra Starr

Afrobeat performer Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, shared her excitement for the Grammy Awards.

With her groundbreaking hit song “Rush,” Ayra Starr is among the first-ever contenders for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In an interview with Cool FM, which OAP Do2dtun hosted, the talented singer said that she is already getting ready for her big day, which is set for Sunday, February 4.

When inquired about her first move if she were to win the reward, Ayra replied that she would visit her favourite Chinese restaurant, eat a lot, and then make a video call to her mother.

Ayra Starr added that she had already practiced her walk, chosen her outfit for the big day, and written her speech for the event.

While she had hoped to win the prize, she had prepared a speech and outfit for the following year just in case.

READ MORE: “Focus On All The Failed Prophecies GOs, Life Imprisonment Bishops, Leave Yul Edochie Alone” – Daddy Freeze

In her words

There’s this Chinese Restaurant I’ll like to go to, I’m a foodie, once I win I’ll just go in there to eat, sit down well breathe in and out and eat then video call my mum, I have my speech, I have everything done, my speech is long because it’s the first African category, I have already practiced my walk and my outfit, I know I’m going to win but if I don’t, I already have the speech for next year”.

SEE VIDEO: