LP Members Facing Threats After 2023 Elections – Abure Alleges

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has revealed that no amount of threat will deter party members from rescuing Nigeria from the hands of dangerous individuals.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Abure reviewed the post-election challenges, including alleged threats to his life since the conclusion of the 2023 elections.

He emphasized the party’s determination to overcome any obstacles posed by what he described as ‘dangerous individuals’ in their quest for political change in Nigeria.

Abure said: “We have been faced with many challenges since the end of the 2023 election. They have threatened my life.

“As a matter of fact, my life has been under threat since the 2023 elections, and that of other members of our party.

“But we will not be deterred because we know that the struggle to free Nigeria from the grips of some dangerous individuals isn’t going to be an easy task.”