Magnus Abe Dumps SDP, Returns To APC, Drums Support For Tinubu

Former lawmaker representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abe left the APC due to failure to secure the Party’s governorship ticket twice and his running battle with Rotimi Ameachi, a former minister of transportation.

He had contested the Rivers governorship election in 2023 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) but lost to Siminalayi Fubara, incumbent Governor.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers, on Wednesday, the politician pledged his support to President Bola Tinubu.

“We believe that it is proper that we are in the party supporting President Tinubu’s developmental agenda.

“Everybody in the party should have learnt one thing or two about how we can make the party work, we are open minded and ready to work with everybody within the party.

“We believe that everybody with sincere interest in the progress of the party should be ready to join,” he said.

On his part, Tony Okocha, Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers, welcomed Abe back to the Party.

“What makes a party thick is not a single individual but a whole lot of people.

“I can say that without any fear or contradiction, but whatever that happened is not new, we are on known part against an intransigent government or leadership of the party, but I didn’t think that the proper thing is to leave the party.

“But he may have left to pursue his visions under SDP, if he is beating for a retreat, we welcome him with our whole chest and we will work together with him,” Okocha said.

Okocha added that anyone who wants to return to the Party genuinely should not be denied the opportunity to do so.