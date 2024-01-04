Three Die, Six Injured In Ogun Multiple Crashes

No fewer than three persons were killed while six others sustained degrees of injuries in a separate accidents which occurred around the J4 junction of Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway on Wednesday.

According to PUNCH, the first accident involved a Chevrolet car with number plate AGL 254 HF and another car without a registration number, including a Bajaj motorcycle, reportedly happened around 8.55am, claiming one life.

The injured was said to have been taken to a clinic in Ijebu Ode while the body of the deceased was deposited at the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode.

However, the second accident reportedly occurred around midday a few metres after the J4 Junction, involving a Toyota Sienna car with number plate LSD 315 FU and a Honda Accord car with number plate ENU 04 GO, said to have claimed two people instantly while five others were injured.

Confirming the horrible incident to the public, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The statement partly reads: “The first crash occurred at about 0855 hrs around J4 junction involving two vehicles with registration number AGL254HF Chevrolet and the second vehicle with no registration number on it, a Boxer Bajaj motorcycle

“A total of four persons were involved (three male adults and one female adult) one person was injured, one female adult was killed and two persons were unhurt

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed and the vehicle veered off the road.

“The injured victim was taken to Hope Clinic while the corpse was deposited at the General Hospital Ijebu-ode morgue.

“The second crash occurred at about 1200 hrs few metres after J4, 13 persons were involved in the crash which comprised of ( six male adults, five female adults and two male children). Five persons were injured and six persons were unhurt. Two persons were recorded dead from the crash ( two female adults)”.