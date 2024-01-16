N438m Contract: CCB Invites Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), on Monday disclosed it has commenced an investigation into the alleged breach of the code of conduct for public officers by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior.

Veronica Kato, CCB’s spokesperson, said the minister is expected to appear at the bureau headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, January 16.

“The bureau’s invitation is hinged on its mandate and powers as enshrined in the Third Schedule, Part 1, 3 (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” the spokespersons informed.

Recall that, a leaked document showed that New Planet Project Limited, a company founded by Tunji-Ojo got a N438 million consultancy contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Denying any wrongdoing, the Minister said he resigned from the company in February 2019 when he was elected as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

The company was registered on March 3, 2009, at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) – 10 years before he was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives.

Tunji-Ojo said he is no longer one of the directors of the company but admitted that he is still a shareholder.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had also suspended Betta Edu as the Humanitarian Affairs Minister over the controversy.