Betta Edu: “Tunji-Ojo Has Not Broken Any Laws” – Shehu Sani

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has not broken any laws.

This is coming, following the suspension and quizzing of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu over her financial misconduct under her ministry.

However, Tunji Ojo, has suffered a heavy backlash after reports emerged that his company, New Planet Project Ltd, also received a contract from the suspended minister.

It was gathered that Edu had awarded some companies contracts, some of which were unregistered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), raising concerns about fraud and illegality.

During an interview, on Channels TV, yesterday, Tunji-Ojo disclosed that he has retired from the company since 2019.

Sani, in his reaction to the whole saga, with the Whistler, the former lawmaker stressed that: “It could have been a conflict of interest if he hadn’t resigned from the company.”

“There is no law that says public officials must sell all their shares when they assume public office.

“Going by the facts presented by Hon Ojo (Tunji-Ojo), he had since 2019 resigned from the company that was mentioned as beneficiary.

“It is not his ministry (that awarded contracts), and companies have the right to pursue businesses anywhere.

“Edu’s case is very clear and can’t be equated with that of a company associated with Hon Ojo.

“Legally, he can’t be held to account on this matter,”