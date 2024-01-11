Actress Tonto Dikeh Allegedly Detains VeryDarkMan

The arrest of controversial influencer Verydarkman is alleged to have been planned by Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

Following his arrival at the FCID, Area 10 gate in Abuja, Verydarkman took to Instagram to let Nigerians know where he was at the time.

Thereafter, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to share pictures of VDM being held by the police along with some enigmatic remarks.

Recall that Verydarkman stormed the FCID on wednesday in responseActress Tonto Dikeh Allegedly Detains VeryDarkMan to an invitation from the police, choosing to honour the summons.

He had posted updates about his movements, informing people that he was being detained by the police if they didn’t see his posts for a while.

According to him, a petition for cyberbullying was filed against him by someone.

A few hours later, Tonto Dikeh posted pictures of Verydarkman in police custody on Instagram.

“When a child thinks he’s grown enough to talk to elders, you never engage, just act.”

As expected, netizens took to comment sections to share their thoughts…

king_luggard wrote: “Just because of one mistake or so Y’all forgot about the good things he has been doing omo Nigerians ain’t worth dieing for”

justrutty_a wrote: “I’m wondering why you all are not seeing that this VDM is really a dark person inside”

@modishbybisolaa wrote: “Before you run your mouth and say that he is being bullied go and watch how he was defaming Iyabo Ojo and calling her all sorts, saying she and her daughter do threesome together as if he was present. Let him face his warrant.”

kv_by_kelvin_ wrote: “There’s social media drama and there are real life consequences…. “You Gon learn my bro” ….. You Gon learn !”

