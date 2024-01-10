Betta Edu: “I Don’t Want Youths To Lead Nigeria” – Daddy Freeze (Video)

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has argued that old thief politicians are better in power than their young colleagues.

It was gathered that the OAP led this out while reacting to the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet over alleged financial misconduct.

Speaking in an Instagram live session with fans, on Tuesday, Freeze said that inexperience was why Betta Edu was caught in corruption allegations barely five months in office.

He opined that old politicians understand the systems, unlike the youths, whom he claimed would steal the system senselessly.

Daddy Freeze said: “I don’t want youths to lead Nigeria. I would rather have an old thief that understands the system than a young thief that would just steal the system senselessly. You never do minister work how many months dem Don catch you already.

“At least, other person wey dem dey catch, e dey reach like three years later. Someone who isn’t 40 yet, I’m 10 years older than her [Betta Edu]. She is a proper youth.

“Those of you saying you don’t want old people, for me, all this old people whether it’s Tinubu, Atiku or Obi, I prefer them to youths. Nigerian youths? Some of them were born deficient of a conscience.”