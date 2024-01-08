Tinubu Suspends Betta Edu, Orders EFCC To Probe Her

President Bola Tinubu, has with immediate effect suspended Dr. Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, from office.

The suspension was confirmed in a statement published by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

He said it was consistent with Tinubu’s stated commitment to maintaining the greatest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s commonwealth.

The statement reads, “The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

“The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“And she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes to conclusively reform the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.

“These directives of the President take immediate effect.”