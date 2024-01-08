Guinea Beat Super Eagles In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of AFCON 2023

Barely few hours after humiliating an unknown Dubai based club yesterday, the Nigerian Super Eagles has been defeated 2-0 against Guinea in a pre-AFCON friendly game in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

It was gathered that Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for Chippa United started the game ahead of the team’s first-choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.

Zaidu, Ekong, Osayi-Samuel, and Omeruo, mounted the defense, Awaziem, Abdullahi, and Onyedika mounted the midfied, while Chukwueze, Moses Simon, and Umar Sadiq started in attack.

This selection seemed to be bad luck for the Super Eagles as they couldn’t mount a comeback against the Guinean side.

READ MORE: AFCON: Osimhen, Lookman, Bag Brace As Super Eagles Wallop Dubai Club 12-0 In Friendly

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Simon had the chance to equalize in the 20th minute from the penalty spot but missed.

Nigeria failed to score in the first half after wasting a series of opportunities and that continued in the second half.

However, in the 62nd minute, the worst happened to the Super Eagles as Guinea scored the match-winner to end the AFCON 2023 warmup match.

AFCON 2023 kicks off on January 13 and the three times champions will start their campaign on January 14 against Equatorial Guinea.