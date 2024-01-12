“Poor Intelligence Gathering Responsible For Insecurity” — Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Thursday, called out the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration to patronize modern gadgets in defending its territory in Nigeria.

Adams disclosed that there must be an adequate intelligence-gathering strategy to end insecurity across the nation.

Speaking at a One-Day Security Summit held in partnership with some Netherlands security experts in Lagos, he said the right time to fight bandits and terrorists was now.

He said: “We must wage intelligent war against kidnapping and the time for that fight is now. For any development to take place in any polity, evil must not be appeased. It must be decisively dealt with and fought from all angles like the monster that it is.

“As it is being done in other climes, the Tinubu administration has no choice but to deploy intelligence and modern security networks to tackle insecurity in the land. This is the only way Nigeria’s economic growth can be realised.

“The principal task of security agencies is to defend the state against threats to its national security. Any threat to the economic growth of a country is also a threat to national security. Since those threats could be covertly organised, the service needs intelligence to counter these agents of darkness. A large part of success in security operations lies in inter-agency cooperation and coordination.”