PDP Commends S’Court Verdict Affirming Eno As Akwa Ibom Gov.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, lauded the Supreme Court judgment that affirmed Umo Eno as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

A five-member panel of the Court led by Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed three separate appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Akanimo Udofia; Young Progressives Party and its candidate, Albert Bassey, as well as the New Nigeria Peoples Party and its candidate, John Udoedehe.

The candidates had levelled several allegations against Eno, one of which was that the governor forged his secondary school certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

However, the apex court quashed all the petitions for lacking merit.

Lead counsel to the respective parties also withdrew their separate appeals after the court hinted that the appeals lacked merit.

Reacting, PDP’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said the judgment is a “victory for Democracy and the decisive triumph of the will of the people” of Akwa Ibom State “in their determination to preserve good governance in their state.”

According to the Party, the “spontaneous jubilation” across the South-south state shows that the “verdict is in line with their expressed will, aspiration and choice” of the people at the governorship election.

PDP furthered that Eno is a “humble, compassionate and visionary leader, a seasoned administrator with extensive managerial skills which he acquired over the years in both private and public sectors; qualities that continue to endear him to the people of Akwa Ibom State, and for which they overwhelmingly elected him at the poll.”

“Our Party is proud of his capacity for leadership especially in hitting the ground running upon inauguration with the launching of the Arise Agenda leading to monumental achievements in the delivery of life-changing citizen empowerment programmes and projects in critical sectors including Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, Security, Housing, Road infrastructure, Manufacturing, Commerce, Aviation among others,” the statement added.

The PDP urged Eno to “remain steadfast in building on the legacies” of Udom Emmanuel, his predecessor.