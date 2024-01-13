“Reduce Burning Of Ponmo For Clean Air” – LASEPA Tells Residents

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has called on consumers of ponmo in the state to consider reducing their consumption to maintain clean and healthy air quality.

Speaking with PUNCH on Friday, the General Manager of the environmental agency, Babatunde Ajayi, disclosed that burning of cow skin in different areas of the state releases carbon emissions into the air which are very harmful to humans.

Babatunde also stated that some areas are purely agricultural and it includes animal farming, particularly the processing of hides and skin.

He said: “The burning of cow skin in Agege would account for a huge amount of carbon emissions. So, if you like ponmo, you are causing a major problem to the air quality of Lagos.

“The second is industrial emission. Many of these areas have several kinds of industries. The entire Lagos has pockets of industries in different regions. So, in regions where you have high concentration, they will have poorer air quality.

“Thirdly, would be commercial or residential emissions from generators. Every household probably has a generator. The emissions from those generators depend on their quality, how frequently they are serviced as well as the health of the generator.”