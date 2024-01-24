“We Need To Score Goals, But It’s A Difficult Tournament” – Jose Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has said that his team will score goals against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday, January 27.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Portuguese and his boys have been struggling to convert their goals coring opportunities despite having one of the best strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen, in their midst.

Recall that they drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea courtesy of a header from Victor Osimhen after a series of missed goalscoring opportunities.

In their second group stage game, Jose Peseiro and his boys managed to beat 2023 AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast 1-0 courtesy of a penalty kick from the team’s vice-captain William Troost-Ekong.

While in their last group stage game, which was against the struggling Guinea-Bissau, the Super Eagles still failed to convert their chances. They managed to score just an own goal.

On Saturday, January 27, the Nigerian team will face Cameroon who scored five goals and conceded 6 goals in the group stage.

Ahead of the meeting between the two African heavyweights, coach Jose Peseiro said: “For the next match, we’re going to score.

“We need to score goals, but it’s a difficult tournament. We deserve to reach the first position because, against Equatorial Guinea, we created many chances, but we didn’t score. Equatorial Guinea did not beat us, they drew us.

“I’m happy about that, and I’ll wait for the next match. It’s not easy to win one match in this competition. It’s not easy.”

“First objective attained! With two wins and one draw and with no goals conceded in the last two matches, we are in the last 16 of the AFCON.