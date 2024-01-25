‘Counterfeit Dano Milk In Circulation’ — NAFDAC Warns Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), on Wednesday, cautioned Nigerians about counterfeit Arla Dano 14 grammes sachet full cream milk powder in the market.

Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC’s Director-General, via a statement, said investigations by the TG Arla Dairy Product Enterprise company (holder of certificate of registration), revealed that the counterfeited products are displayed openly in the market.

According to her, the fake products have batch numbers 7A08016:01 and 8A0306:36 with expiry dates of May 2024 and February 2024, respectively.

She added that NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to conduct surveillance and mop up the counterfeited milk powder across the country.

The statement read: “NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid consuming, selling, or distributing counterfeit products. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone possessing the counterfeit Arla Dano 14g full cream Milk Powder is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Suppose you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption. In that case, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicion of distribution and sale of counterfeit or unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, NAFDAC on 0800-162-3322 or via email: [email protected]

“Similarly, consumers are also encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the consumption of unwholesome packaged food products to the nearest NAFDAC office, or through the use of the E-reporting platforms available on the NAFDAC website www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application available for download on android and IOS stores or via e-mail on [email protected].”