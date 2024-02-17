AFCON: Fubara Confers State Honour On Nwabali, Gifts Him N20M

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara stated on Friday that his government will continue to provide purposeful governance and administrative efficiency since they are assisting the people of the state in engaging in businesses that bring glory.

Stanley Nwabali, the goalkeeper for the Super Eagles, who competed in the recently concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, was hosted by Fubara.

A N20 million reward for Nwabali was announced by the governor, who also revealed that he will receive the title of Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State.

Additionally, Fubara gave the Super Eagles team members present a gift of N30 million.

In a related development, Fubara gave the Rivers Hoopers basketball team N50 million as a reward for winning the Louis Edem National League.

This was said in a statement provided to journalists by Boniface Onyedi, the governor’s media assistant.

According to Fubara, his main goal in exercising leadership was to foster an atmosphere that would inspire the people of Rivers State to continue doing the right thing and support his efforts to alter the perception of the state around the world.

The governor praised Rivers-born Nwabali for his outstanding goalkeeping in the Super Eagles team, where he competed alongside other Nigerians in the just completed AFCON.

He said, “I want to join the great and wonderful people of Rivers State to congratulate you, our brother Stanley Nwabali and our wonderful team.

“We are here again in just about four months after you won a local trophy.

“Today, you have brought a national trophy. So, when people say or talk behind us to ask what we are doing, we are achieving those things that are not, maybe, seen physically but they give joy and fulfilment.

“If we have not encouraged you in a way that motivated you, you won’t be where you are. So, it is part of purposeful governance and administrative efficiency.

“So, I want to thank you and assure you that we will continue to do our best.”

He advised citizens of the state to continue doing excellent activities that promote the state and attract honour.

Christopher Green, the state Commissioner for Sports, praised Fubara for motivating the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Team to win the national league championship.

A former Commissioner for Justice and one-time Super Eagles player, Chief Adokiye Amiesimaka, also spoke, noting the importance of sports development in the state and praising Fubara’s deliberate leadership.