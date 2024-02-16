Bob Marley’s Granddaughter Names Nigerian Artist She Would Have Loved To See Feature With Late Legend

Zuri Marley, the late Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley’s granddaughter, has revealed the one performer with whom she would have liked her grandfather to collaborate with.

She stated this during the recent London premiere of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’.

Zuri claimed that after careful analysis, she was clear that Burna Boy was the only musician whose collaboration with her grandfather she would have enjoyed seeing.

In her words,

“The person who I would want my grandpa [Bob Marley] to collaborate with is Burna Boy. I had to think about it. I went backstage and I was like, ‘Burna Boy. Africa Unite.”