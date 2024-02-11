AFCON: “The World Will Shake If Nigeria Wins” – Omah Lay

Stanley Omah Didia, Nigerian popular singer, often known as Omah Lay, expressed the enormous excitement that Nigerians will experience if they win the 2023 African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

The ‘Soso’ musician shared this during a conversation with West Ham defender Kurt Zouma, which was posted on the club’s social media page on Saturday.

Omah Lay stated that if Nigeria’s Super Eagles win, the entire globe will be ecstatic.

He said,

“It [Nigeria’s run at the AFCON] is amazing. You can see how crazy the people are going and you can see how everybody is jumping around. It’s amazing to see.

“I’m hopeful that this is going to be the year for us. The world is going to shake! The world will shake. Live on the road doesn’t give me time to be in the football vibes as much. But I know for sure that if we win this [AFCON] it’s going to be very huge.”