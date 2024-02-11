Davido Mourns Passing Of Access Bank’s CEO, Herbert Wigwe

Davido, a well-known Nigerian singer, expressed his sympathies and paid honour to the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Following a helicopter crash on Saturday, February 10, in California, close to the Nevada border in the United States of America, Herbert, his wife, and their son were declared deceased.

The Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed close to Nipton, California, at around 10 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Nipton is an unincorporated town in eastern San Bernardino County, about sixty miles south of Las Vegas.

His unexpected death has left a vacuum in the hearts of many, including Davido, who praised Wigwe’s exceptional leadership and commitment to greatness.

The “Unavailable” crooner posted condolences and prayers on social media, expressing his sadness over Herbert Wigwe’s passing.

On his Instagram page he wrote,

“I pray for strength and comfort for the Wigwe family”.

