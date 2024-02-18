Air Chief Hails Officer For Preventing ‘One-Chance’ Robbery In Abuja

Air Commodore John Ijudigal, a serving Nigerian Air Force officer, captured three ‘one-chance’ robbery criminals and recused two victims in the Federal Capital Territory’s Wuse Zone 5.

The officer was alleged to be driving home from work at 7.28 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle reversing at high speed with occupants inside crying for help.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Nigeria Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, Ijudigal subsequently joined another vehicle to chase the suspected ‘one-chance’ operators and used his official vehicle to obstruct the criminals’ escape route.

The statement read, “A serving officer successfully foiled a robbery/kidnapping attempt by suspected criminals popularly known as ‘one-chance’ in Abuja.

“The incident occurred on 14 February 2024 at Accra Road, Wuse Zone 5, leading to the apprehension of three of the suspects and the eventual rescue of two of the kidnapped victims.

“The incident unfolded at about 7:28 pm as Air Commodore Ijudigal was commuting home in his staff car after work, when he suddenly came across a distressing scene – an Abuja-painted taxi (Mazda 323, registration BWR 232 XB) reversing at high speed, with terrified passengers inside screaming for help.

“In pursuit of the taxi was a black Toyota Land Cruiser. Instinctively, Air Commodore Ijudigal immediately joined in the pursuit by using his official vehicle to block the escape route of the criminals.

The driver of the ‘one-chance’ vehicle, in a state of panic, then collided with Air Commodore Idjudigal’s official vehicle, resulting in significant damage to both cars. The impact caused the ‘one-chance’ vehicle to skid into a nearby garden.

“Following the collision, Air Commodore Ijudigal promptly exited his vehicle and chased after one of the occupants of the ‘one-chance’ taxi, who had fled into a nearby bush.”

The statement went on to say that Ijudigal, with the help of onlookers, arrested the culprits and handed them over to the FCT Commissioner of Police.

Gabkwet further revealed that Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, the Chief of Air Staff, had subsequently complimented the senior officer for his bravery and selfless service.