Bbnaija’s Phyna Narrates How She Luckily Escaped Kidnappers’ Attack In Delta

Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, also known as Phyna, a Big Brother Naija reality personality, escaped a kidnapping attempt in Delta State.

In a post on X on Saturday night, the actress detailed her experience, explaining that kidnappers hijacked four cars before the one she was in and held the occupants captive.

READ MORE: Isreal DMW, Shallipopi Involved In Car Crash

Expressing her shock, she wrote,

“Did we just escape a kidnap?! I’m shaking.”

“Omo….. so I got to delta state today (GIG) we were moving in convoy and suddenly one of the cars drift of the road, which led to a very minor accident, so we all had to stop to see what can be done, but since it was getting late two of the cars including the one I’m in decided to continue the journey…..

omo na so we drive go front 4 cars to the one i was in I just dy look kidnap… they carried them out of their cars and left both cars empty in the middle of the road…

see the way cars where turning and riding one way back, omo I just dy shiver.”

SEE POST: