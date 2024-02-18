Eedris Abdulkareem Responds To Burna Boy For Wishing Him Dead

Eedris Abdulkareem, a veteran musician, expressed his disappointment with Burna Boy, his junior colleague, for wishing him dead in an open letter.

Recall that Burna Boy while reacting to yet-to-be-released podcast comments by Abdulkareem, said he does not blame the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner but the people who donated money to settle his hospital bills when he underwent a kidney transplant in 2022.

In response, Abdulkareem wrote a fresh Instagram post expressing his displeasure and melancholy and highlighting how serious it is to wish someone bad, especially when it comes from a well-known musician like Burna Boy.

He called Burna Boy out for making fun of his health issues and demeaning the people who helped him get better, calling such actions extremely dishonourable.

He declared that he will answer to Burna Boy through music, implying that a song about the incident would be released soon.

Sharing a video on his Instagram page, he captioned,

“ESSAY TO BURNA BOY” FOR WISHING ME DEAD

Wishing me or any other person dead is truly saddening and very disappointing.

Making fun of my health crisis and blaming people who helped to keep me alive is very shameful.

Threatening my life is a different ball game, but for you to play God? That’s the most nauseating foul prank of all time.

Now, conscientious Nigerians and the general public are weighing into the matter and you instantly deleted your demonic prayers for me.

I’ll reply through the only medium that I have…and that is music; so I will be dropping my heartfelt response via a single aptly named “Essay to Burn Boy” in a fortnight.

Stay tuned for that because

“No man be GOD”.

Watch the video shared below…