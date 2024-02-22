“Distasteful, Humiliating, Demeaning” — Peter Obi Reacts To Abure’s Arrest

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has reacted to the arrest of Julius Abure, National Chairman of the Party in Benin City, Edo State.

Recall that on Wednesday, Abure and four others were arrested by Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, over a petition written against them by a undisclosed petitioner.

Tijani Momoh, the police spokesperson said, “it is a case of attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and other related offences.

“They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition.”

Reacting, via X on Wednesday night, the former Anambra State Governor said, “Like many Nigerians, I observed the distasteful national television news reports detailing the humiliating arrest of the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, earlier today in Benin City, Edo state.

“Throughout my roles as a private individual, public figure, Governor, and Presidential candidate, I consistently advocated for the paramount importance of upholding the rule of law in any sane society.



“I firmly believe that, as citizens, we are all duty-bound irrespective of our status in society to respond to invitations from properly constituted authority. My stance on this matter remains unwavering but does not explain watching the distressing image of our National Chairman lying on the ground in the name of arrest.

“This act is undesirable, demeaning and unequivocally intolerable and must be condemned by any decent and civilized mind within the context of our present civic landscape in Nigeria. These deplorable actions epitomize the pinnacle of rascality and serve to egregiously tarnish the already regrettable perception of our nation as one plagued by lawlessness.”

According to him, the actions of the police must be denounced and actively addressed to uphold the principles of justice and respect for the dignity of citizens.

Addressing the circumstances surrounding Abure’s arrest, he furthered that “it is crucial to emphasize that while constitutional authorities must be allowed to execute their statutory functions, officers must adhere to due process, civility, decency and established arrest procedures, embody civility, decorum, respect for the dignity and rights of citizens, and, above all, the presumption of innocence before the law.

“It is crucial to emphasize that as a leader within the Labour Party, Mr. Abure represents, both personally and statutorily, as the incumbent Chairman of the LP, the face of political opposition in Nigeria. Most importantly, political Parties are institutions of democratic statehood and ought to that extent be accorded due respect.

“It is imperative to reiterate that no pretext or subterfuge should be employed to stifle Nigeria’s political opposition. Therefore, I urge that he should be granted bail based on his status while the investigation his alleged offence continues.”