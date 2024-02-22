The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state, as the chairman of its governorship primary Election Committee in Edo State.

This stems from the series of petitions for the removal of Hope Uzodinma the Chairman of the Committee, from various quarters.

Recall that APC declared the initial primary election inconclusive after about four governorship aspirants were declared winners of the exercise.

Following the controversy, the National Working Committee of the APC held an emergency meeting on Tuesday night in Abuja, where it was resolved that a fresh primary would be conducted on Thursday.

READ ALSO: APC Declares Edo Guber Primary Inconclusive

In a notice on Wednesday, Suleiman Argungu, APC’s National Organising Secretary, said Rabiu Suleiman would serve as the Secretary of the primary election committee.

Shettima Shehu, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, Nentanwe Yilwatde Goshwe, Umar Hassan, and Lawan Garba will serve as members of the committee.

Argungu named C. C Udenwa as chair of the appeals committee, while Muhammad Sarina, Udogu Anthony Chijoke, Muhammad Ali, and Yunusa Mohammed will serve as members of the appeals committee.