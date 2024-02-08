“Don’t Think Of Your Country Negatively” – Tinubu Tasks Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has tasked Nigerians against having negative thoughts about the country, noting that good things can still happen in in the country.

The President made this known on Thursday, while speaking at the launch of the 3,112 housing units in FCT, Abuja.

He said: “Don’t think of your country negatively, before I left home this morning, I asked for the pledge, a page out of it and we have to relaunch it, relaunch it to be committed to the greatness, the hope of our country, it is our country!”

“You pledge to Nigeria your country, my country to be faithful, loyal, and honest, to serve Nigeria with all your strength, you saw it on the field of play yesterday, you are all rejoicing.”

Citing the example of the Super Eagles’ victory against Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday in the Semi Final match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nation, Tinubu said that: “Every one of us loves victory, we love to win when you are positive and hopeful, Nigeria is winning.”

“We didn’t say it will be smooth all the way through. But we are confident that this country will excel in all ramifications. We will defend our unity and uphold our honor and glory in every way possible. Because we are Nigerians and we have no other country.”

“Nigerians, don’t look back, look forward. Be hopeful. Be assured that you have a country that cares about you and you must care about the country.”