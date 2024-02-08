AFCON: Tinubu Mourns Death Of Cairo Ojougboh Who Died While Watching Super Eagles Match Against Bafana Bafana

President Bola Tinubu is grieving the loss of Cairo Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives, who passed away on Wednesday night while watching the Super Eagles match against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

The terrible incident occurred when a penalty was awarded against Nigeria in the 88th minute of the match.

It was reported that after the Bafana Bafana scored, Ojougboh, the representative for Delta State’s Ika federal constituency, screamed and fell victim to a severe heart attack.

In response to the tragic event, Tinubu expressed in a statement released on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, that he was saddened to learn of Ojougboh’s demise.

The president expressed his condolences for what he described as the tragic loss to the Ojougboh family, the government, and the people of Delta State.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who died on Wednesday.

“Dr. Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

“President Tinubu condoles with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over this tragic loss.

“While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain.”