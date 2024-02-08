“I Spent N15m On Young Duu’s Project” – Carter Efe

Renowned skit producer, Carter Efe revealed that he spent over N15 million to ensure the success of his song “Oyinmo,” featuring musician Young Duu.

Recall that following Carter Efe’s solo performance of the song “Oyinmo,” Young Duu had earlier accused him of ripping him off and taking advantage of his circumstances.

In a recent episode of Spill With Phyna, Carter Efe revealed that he invested a staggering N15 million to see the project through to completion.

He proceeded to state that he retained 60% of the song’s earnings for himself, leaving 30% for Young Duu and 10% for the executive producer.

He however wondered if the sharing percentage was low.

In his words,

“Oyinmo wey people dey talk say I rip Young Duu, see I spent close to like N15M on that project and I collected 60% from the song, I gave Young Duu 30% and the producer 10% from the song, is that bad?”

READ MORE: Reactions As Funke Akindele Receives Brand New Car At Event (Video)

See some reactions to his revelation…

lilwood_official penned: “U say u give producer wetin???😂😂😂This guy is not serious”

cyndy__mma wrote: “Only you 60 percent? You are a business man sha and not a musician.”

official_val09 said: “U be thief 60%😢u really rip de guy”

olu_flex noted: “As long as na the agreement everybody sign be that. Nothing concern anybody”

Watch the interview below…