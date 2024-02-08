“Why I Can’t Date A Man Who Goes Clubbing” – South African Singer, Tyla

Tyla, a Grammy-winning artist from South Africa, recently revealed that she cannot be with a man who goes clubbing.

In a recent interview with Miami’s Power 96.5 FM, the singer claimed that she would rather be with a man who enjoys video games than a man who goes out to clubs.

Tyla explained why she is still single, stating that she wants to devote all of her energies to her music career.

The following question was asked by the interviewer:

“Would you rather have a boyfriend who plays video games a lot or a boyfriend who is always in the club?”

Tyla replied:

“Video games all day. A club guy? No! What the hell?

“I would rather have a boyfriend who plays video games than a boyfriend who is at the club every weekend. At least, I know the guy who plays video games will always be home with me. I also love being at home.”

Regarding why she is single, she stated:

“Yes, I am single. I’m not playing with all of that right now. I am focusing on the prize.”

