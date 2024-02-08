Headies Returns To Nigeria For 17th Edition After Two Years In US

The 17th Headies award edition is scheduled to take place in Nigeria, according to the organisers.

Following the hosting of the 2022 and 2023 editions in the United States, this development signify a comeback to the country.

Established in 2006, the Headies is a yearly music awards show that honours exceptional achievements in the Nigerian music sector.

With its prestigious award, which is currently considered the most coveted accolade in Nigerian music, The Headies has played a crucial role in documenting the accomplishments made in the country’s music business since its founding in 2006.

This was announced by the organisers on Wednesday via a statement posted on their Instagram page.

The statement reads, “Over the past few years, Afrobeats—as music and as a movement—has exploded beyond our shores and beyond our dreams. Our songs have recorded billions of streams and sat comfortably on some of the world’s biggest charts,”

“Our music is the soundtrack to millions of videos online. Our stars have sold out the biggest arenas even as African collaborations do insane numbers. The Headies followed the music in honour of this explosion.

“As the event that recognised the arrival of our major music talents way before they conquered the world, we understand the importance of taking the good news of great music to new frontiers. So, the 2022 and 2023 editions of The Headies held in the US.

“The world got a chance to see our global stars and our future stars. This year—2024— we are bringing the world back home. To the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dancefloor, that has launched viral videos, that has put our continent right at the centre of global pop culture.

“Ladies and gentlemen, The Headies is coming back home. More details soon.”

The 15th and 16th Headies award ceremonies took place in the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, prior to this announcement.