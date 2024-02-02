Dr Agbana Memorial Lectures: PAAU VC Calls For Subsidized Cancer Treatment For Patients

Vice-Chancellor of Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba (PAAU), Professor Marietu Ohunene Tenuche has urged government at all levels to establish mechanism where patients suffering from cancer could receive treatment at subsidized rate.

The institution’s vice-chancellor gave the suggestion following the huge capital involved in handling the ailment.

Professor Marietu made the call recently during memorial lectures held in honour of former Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba, Dr Emmanuel Busayo Agbana who died of cancer last year.

He noted that the treatment of the disease is becoming unaffordable for many patients in Nigeria.

Organised by the College of Health Sciences, Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba in collaboration with Dr Emmanuel Busayo Agbana Development Foundation (DEBADeF), Prof. Marietu described the event as a perfect way to immortalize the hardworking and dedicated Dr Agbana who was lost to the cold hands of death.

Mr Marieitu added that his commitment to duties was a huge motivation for PAAU to commence some health-related programmes in preparation for full blown MBBS programme in the school.

The Vice-Chancellor however acknowledged the immediate past state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello whose love for welfare of the state was manifested in unprecedented moral and financial assistance rendered to the deceased, sponsorship of many medical students and above all, construction of world class health facilities across the threw Senatorial Districts of the state.

“When I came on board as Vice Chancellor of this university, I closely worked with late Dr Agbana and his colleagues, we were able to commence some allied and related programmes like Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, Medical Science Laboratory and Basic Nursing Science all in preparations for full blown MBBS.

“Governor Bello gave us his words that despite leaving the office as Governor, the incoming administration of Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman will ensure the commencement of MBBS programme in PAAU”, she added.

Earlier in a keynote address, a Consultant Medical Micro-Biologist, Dr Zubair Kebiru spoke on the burden of cancer in Kogi State.

Dr Kebiru noted that the scourge of cancer especially that of prostate and colonic cancer in men and breast and Cervical Cancer in women ranks among the leading types of cancer found among people in kogi state. He advised that people should undergo periodic screenings and check on themselves to detect cancerous cells early to be able to treat them effectively.

The wife of the deceased, Dr Olubunmi Funmilayo Agbana who in a vote of thanks appreciated the school management, invited guests, colleagues and students for turning up for the event revealed that Dr Emmanuel Busayo Agbana Development Foundation (DEBADeF) would continue to champion the course of bringing succour to the needy through outreaches, awareness campaigns and provision of general support.

“The foundation has made visitations to some health facilities in the neighborhood, gave the patients some words of encouragement and graciously offset the bills of many indigent patients. We will continue to do this at regular intervals within the resources at our disposal”, she said.

She reiterated that her late husband was a humane and caring philanthropist who put his life on the line to make others comfortable, adding that the mission of DEBADeF is perfectly tailored to also put smile on people’s faces while giving them second chance of survival.