Economic Hardship: Customs To Distribute Seized Food Items Nationwide

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of hardship, fast growing in the nation, the Nigeria Customs Service has expressed its readiness to distribute seized food items to Nigerians.

However, the service National Public Relations, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, issued on Tuesday, said that through the action, the Comptroller General is reaffirming his commitment to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s food security agenda.

The statement reads: “Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government.

“These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety. It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need.

“The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians.”