Good Roads Needed To Combat Food Shortage, Insecurity – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on Tuesday, posited that bad roads in the country contributes to insecurity and food insufficiency.

The former Rivers State Governor said this during the flagging off of the construction of 5km Naharati-River Ukya-Unguwan Hausawa Road in Abaji Area Council of the territory.

Having flagged off the construction of roads in Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kuje, and Kwali Area Councils, Wike said: “One of the ways to fight insecurity is to provide good roads so that security agencies will have access to go and deal with those people who said they are criminals. If you don’t have good roads, can you go to the farms? So, provision of good roads will help to improve our food security.

“When we fight the bandits, our fathers, our mothers will be able to go to the farm. When good road is provided, our farmers will go to the farm and bring what they have produced and that is the directive Mr. President has given to us that development should not only be concentrated in the city.”