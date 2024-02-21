Igbo Fed Up With Nigeria, Won’t Join Hardship Protest – IPOB Warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra has urged people in the South-East to stay away from protests organized by Nigerians against the current economic hardship in the country.

The group warned that such protests must not take place in the southeastern states because Igbo had long lost interest in Nigeria and were only waiting for an opportunity to leave.

In a statement released on Tuesday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, disclosed that anyone who organised protest against economic hardship in the South-East would put Ndigbo in danger.

“The current hardship in Nigeria should be the concern of Nigerians, not Biafrans. Biafrans are no longer interested in the affairs of Nigeria. Biafrans were abused, intimidated, beaten, killed and denied voting rights during the election of this present government. Ndigbo were told to wait, that it was not their turn to rule.

“Anyone who organises any protest against economic hardship in Biafraland will put Biafrans in danger. During the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Government accused Ndigbo of attempting to destroy Nigeria with violence. We don’t want such profiling and targeting to repeat because of Ndigbo’s participation in any Nigerian mass protest.

READ MORE: Police Nab Simon Ekpa’s IPOB Commander Terrorising Imo Residents

“Ndigbo should leave the current economic hardship in the contraption called Nigeria for Nigerians to deal with because this hardship is what God Almighty has in store for Nigeria for the crimes they have committed against Biafrans between 1967 to 1970 and up to date.

“We understand that Ndigbo are equally affected by the economic hardship arising from the reckless and thoughtless economic policies of the government, but God is still seeing Biafrans through.

“Our region is battling the state-sponsored insecurity, kidnappings, and killings by the Federal Government’s agencies and agents, including terrorists. We have much on our hands to do.”