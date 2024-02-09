The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria operating in different areas eliminated 105 terrorists and apprehended 140 others in the last one week.

Maj.Gen. Edward Buba, Director, Defence Media Operations, revealed this at a bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the troops also arrested 26 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 86 kidnapped hostages in the South South region.

In the south-south, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe destroyed 18 illegal refining sites and recovered 657,300 litres of stolen crude oil.

READ ALSO: Female ‘Kidnapper’ Married To Notorious Criminal Nabbed While Trying To Pick Ransom In Taraba

“During the operation, the troops destroyed nine dugout pits, 19 boats and 21 storage tanks, 35 cooking ovens, nine vehicles, nine mobile phones, and three pump machines,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Buba as saying.

Buba furthered that the troops recovered 208 assorted weapons and 5,332 assorted ammunition comprising 95 AK47 rifles, one assault rifle, 39 locally fabricated guns, 34 dane guns, 14 pump action guns, among others.

“All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action,” he added.

He noted that 224 ISWAP/JAS terrorists fighters and their families comprising 23 adult males, 126 adult females and 87 children surrendered to troops in Bama and Konduga areas of Borno within the week.