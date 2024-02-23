Future-Ready: Predictions and Innovations Shaping Smartphone Tech in 2024

Do you know what the mobile technology trends in 2024 look like? The world has already gone mobile with smartphones becoming ubiquitous and easily accessible to everyone. Here are the biggest developments we think will likely shape the way we define and interact with mobile devices this year.

More colours

Phones come in various colours, and deciding on the best one can sometimes be difficult. Black, silver, and white give off a classic vibe, but they can also be dull. On the other hand, red, green, or purple colour variants stand out more, but they can give devices a toy-ish, less professional look. With smartphones of the future, you may not have to make this choice anymore. You would be able to change the colour of your smartphone as often as you’d like. This technology would allow you to switch between different colours as frequently as you’d like.

Infinix at CES 2024 unveiled the industry’s first customizable mobile phone back panel technology, the E-Color Shift technology, featuring E Ink Prism™ 3, which revolutionizes smartphone personalization by enabling extensive customization of the back panel. This technology uses microstructures in which colour particles carry positive and negative charges. By applying different voltages, the electric field within the microstructure changes, causing the corresponding colour particles to move and display the desired colours. This innovative approach allows the phone’s shell to change ‘skins’ at will, maintaining the display without consuming power.

Advanced camera: AI-Powered Cameras Get Even Smarter

Smartphone cameras have become a key differentiating factor for smart devices amid stiff competition in design and software interface. The integration of artificial intelligence has helped improve their capabilities significantly. From the Infinix brand, we can expect even more advanced AI features that will take smartphone photography to new heights. These features may include automatic scene recognition and optimization, real-time object tracking and focus, and AI-powered photo editing tools.

The Rise of Foldable Phones: It has been a few years since the introduction of foldable phones, but they have yet to become mainstream products. However, experts predict that by 2024, foldable phones could finally break through to the masses. This is due to advancements in hinge technology and reduced production costs, which make foldable phones more durable and affordable. Major manufacturers are expected to offer a wider range of foldable phones with different screen sizes, price points, and features, making them a more attractive option for mainstream consumers. Over-the-Air Charging Technology:

The landscape of smartphone battery and charging technology has evolved rapidly, transitioning from traditional wired methods to wireless and even reverse charging, highlighting significant advancements. The latest innovation, air charge technology, promises to eliminate the need for tangled cables and the continuous search for power outlets, marking a potential end to conventional charging woes.

Infinix at CES 2024 unveiled the industry’s first commercially viable magnetic resonance-safe wireless charging technology that allows users to charge their smart devices within a range of 0-20 centimeters without physical contact with charging pads. This breakthrough technology is expected to revolutionize the way we charge our devices, making them safer and more convenient.

5 On-Device AI Integration

This year, generative AI features will be integrated with smartphones, and in a big way. From real-time, multi-language translation for better communication to summarizing hours of voice memos to enhancing the way our smartphone cameras gather and process light for photos and videos.

These innovations not only promise to enhance the smartphone experience but also pave the way for a more interactive, personalized, and convenient future. As we look forward to these exciting developments, it’s clear that the future of mobile technology is bright, and Infinix is leading the charge into this new era.