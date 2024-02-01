Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate “false allegations and sustained campaign of calumny” against him.

He however lamented that the campaign had been injurious to his personality, while directing the petition, dated January 9, 2024 to the Director-General of the secret police, Yusuf Buchi.

The petition was titled: “Request for Investigation of False Allegations and Sustained Campaign of Calumny Against my Person by Unknown Elements”.

The letter detailed a six-month-long effort by unidentified individuals or groups using social media to spread unfounded accusations of corruption, malfeasance, and abuse of office against Gbajabiamila.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives called for the prompt intervention of security agencies to uncover those behind the false allegations.

Gbajabiamila also emphasized that while he is inclined to ignore such attacks as typical political mischief, his role as Chief of Staff to the President obliges him to take action.

The letter partly read, “Rather than hide behind the anonymity of the internet, let my accusers be unmasked to substantiate their claims or face the consequences of their libel against me.

“Furthermore, the aggressive escalation of these attacks suggests that the perpetrators of these attacks will continue until they are held to account. For these reasons, the stoic silence I have maintained on this matter thus far will no longer suffice.

“I am satisfied that I have not acted in any way to warrant or justify these attacks. Therefore, I am requesting your office to investigate the sources and substance of these false allegations. Rather than hide behind the anonymity of the internet, let my accusers be unmasked to substantiate their claims or face the consequences of their libel against me.”

The chief of staff to the President, therefore, requested “prompt intervention” of security agencies in the matter.

He also attached a selection of what he termed “the more egregious attacks of the past few months” to assist security agencies in their investigations.