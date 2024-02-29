Hardship: Buhari Destroyed Nigeria’s Economy, We’re Paying For His Mistakes – Shehu Sani

Former senator, representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, knocked ex president, Muhammadu Buhari for the current economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Sani disclosed that some of the economic policies that the current administration is implementing now, which is leading to hardship should have been implemented by Buhari.

The former lawmaker led this out during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Wednesday.

He said: “We must be very factual and realistic with ourselves; the problem we find ourselves today, originated, was engineered, fabricated and sustained by the Buhari administration.

“The Buhari administration, institutionally, fundamentally destroyed the Nigerian economy.

“When Tinubu took over, he knows there is not going to be subsidy and to be realistic, he was very frank during his campaign. He said, ‘I am going to remove subsidy and whatever protest that will come out of it I will not back down’ and then people went ahead and voted for him, so he has not deceived Nigerians.

“Now he is in power, we are paying the price for the mistake of the past, for the failure of the past and for what we have refused to do in the past, so this is the reality.”