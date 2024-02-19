“Stop Blaming Buhari For Your Reckless Policies” – Ex-Minister Dalung Slams Tinubu

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration over consistent blames of Nigeria’s economic challenges on Muhammad Buhari.

In a series of posts via his X account on Monday, Dalung argued that Tinubu’s reckless policies caused the country’s current hardship.

He added that if Tinubu’s administration directed the same level of resources and effort of blame game towards addressing security and economic issues as they did during elections and tribunals, significant improvements could be made.

He said: “The attempt to change narratives of #officialABAT from “don’t pity me, I look for the job and got it” to blaming Buhari by #BwalaDaniel #aonanuga1956 & Co travellers is uncharitable hypocrisy, #officialABAT knew all these problems, yet “he snatched power and run away with it.

“Blaming #MBuhari for economic woes cannot address the economic situation confronting the people? Can bulk trading be the only solution for #officialABAT & his economic team? The pregnant situation deserves urgent prescriptions. Hunger & high cost of living is at unbearable level.

“An empty stomach does not listen to the voice of the gospel; the echoes of concerns, especially traditional rulers, cannot be ignored. I lean my voice to it, #officialABAT hunger is a recipe for disaster, can you sit back at home and engage broadly if your wisdom cannot provide solutions?

“If #officialABAT deploys the same energy, knowledge, tactics & money during elections & tribunal to deal with Nigeria’s security & economic challenges, things will change. Why has the steam suddenly changed to blaming Daura? You have snatched power, oya perform your Lagos miracles.

“All mercenaries hired for a paradigm shift for blame game failed to explain the reckless economic policies of subsidy withdrawal without shock absorber mechanisms, floating the Naira without stimulating production, corruption & high governance cost. Is #MBuhari also responsible?

“All those appealing for sacrifice are dishonest, what else are the people expected to sacrifice — their lives? All imperatives of survival have been snatched by #officialABAT IMF-induced economic policies. Yet the body language of the #officialABAT government is that of Owambe. Shame.