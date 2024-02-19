Economic Hardship: “No Anti-Tinubu Protest At My Palace” – Emir Of Ilorin Debunks Viral Video

Following the alleged protest against the economic hardship facing the nation, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has debunked a viral video of some individuals, suspected to be residents, expressing their grieves in front of his palace.

Disclosing this to the public, in a statement made available on Sunday, by emir’s spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, said that no such demonstration took place in front of his palace.

However, Arowona, stated that the viral video clip is not new but rather from an event that took place in 2019 in the build-up to the general elections.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a video in circulation on social media platforms where some people are shouting and lamenting over poverty and hardship in front of the Emir’s Palace in Ilorin.

“We want to state categorically that the said video was part of the events that characterised and witnessed during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

“The video does not have any connection with the current situation in the country and it would be recalled that on occasions of such, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara Traditional Rulers Council, Mai-Martaba Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, always express his concern on the need to ensure that peace and harmony continue to prevail in the society.”

“On the current economic hardship, the Emir and his colleagues at the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council level are engaging government at all levels on the need to continue to improve the welfare, security and social life of the people of the state with commendations to the state government for being responsive to masses-oriented issues.

“We, hereby, appeal to the general public to disregard the video in circulation in order to avoid any misrepresentation of the scenario vis a vis the location of the gathering as reflected in the video even as he pleads with the people of Ilorin and Kwara State at large to remain peaceful and prayer always.”