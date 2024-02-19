“Jude Is My Past, I Have Upgraded” – Ighalo’s Ex Wife, Sonia Replies Fan Who Asked Her To Reconcile

Sonia, the ex-wife of popular player Jude Ighalo, spoke about moving on after a fan encouraged her to return to her old marriage.
Recall that the couple had welcomed three children together before divorcing due to a marital issue.
She recently said that she had moved on from her ex-husband, Ighalo, to something greater.
Following a fan’s request for Sonia to make amends with her ex-husband, she made this revelation.
The fan wrote,
“You too beautiful ma, consider going back to Igahlo,” the fan wrote.
She replied …
“Hello sweetie, thank you for your compliment. In life, there is something known as an upgrade. Ighalo is my past. Please respect my present.”
