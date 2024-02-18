“They’re Both Arrogant” – Jaywon Delves Into Burna Boy, Eedris Abdulkareem’s Feud

Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, a Nigerian artist, has stepped into the feud between his colleagues Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy.

Recall Eedris Abdulkareem chastised the ‘Last Last’ crooner for claiming that no one in the Nigerian entertainment industry helped him, calling it stupid talk.

In his words: “You hear somebody like Burna Boy say ‘Nobody helped him in Nigeria’ that’s a stvpid talk.”

Burna Boy responded on Twitter, calling him out and blaming those who contributed to the Hip Hop artist’s kidney donation.

In a now-deleted tweet, Burna Boy said; “Abdul Kareem Abi wetin dem dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey dey, make we use mistake jam.”

Responding to the online feud, Jaywon claimed that despite Eedris’ significant contributions to the Nigerian entertainment sector, his arrogance prevented him from being honoured.

He urged Burna not to follow in his attitude since ‘what goes around comes around’.

Jaywon took to Twitter to provide his advice to both of them, stating that in the end, everyone would be affected.

READ MORE: Bbnaija’s Phyna Narrates How She Luckily Escaped Kidnappers’ Attack In Delta

He wrote; “Eedris has contributed a lot to the Nigerian music industry, was he applauded for that, NO and it was all because of his arrogant behavior and that’s exactly what burna too is doing so when I say ‘what goes around comes around’ is actually for the both of them! Las las everybody go collect. Na just time!! Ire ooo!”

SEE POST: