“I Don’t Know Who Can Challenge Us In 2027” – Wike Boasts

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has boasted that he has established a strong political system that will make the 2027 general elections a stroll in the park.

The former governor made this revelation on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at a thanksgiving service in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, which was hosted by Senator Barinada Mpigi.

Dignitaries such as the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio attended the occasion.

Speaking about his preparedness for the general elections in 2027, Wike stated that the alliance between Rivers State’s two major political parties will ensure success.

“With the forces we have I don’t know of anybody who can challenge us. I can tell you it is like tomorrow is 2027. For me it is still very far, I can’t wait. The two leadership of the party, APC is here, PDP is here; where can you find that leadership unity? Which state? It is only in Rivers that you can find that unity.

“And that is what many people don’t like. When they see people united and working together, they find how to make sure they are divided but since we know, we have refused to be divided.