NLC Declares Two-Day Protest Over Economic Hardship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Friday, says the union will embark on a two-day nationwide protest against the economic hardship citizens are faced with.

The protest is slated for February 27 and February 28, 2024.

Joe Ajaero, NLC’s National President, in a chat with newsmen in Abuja said the protest would begin a week after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government which will expire on February 23.

Recall that on February 8, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to President Bola Tinubu’s government to meet its wage increment demand and uphold its October 2023 pledges to soften the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

READ ALSO: Hardship: Gov Makinde Extends Wage Award In Oyo For Six Months

The two-day strike comes after citizens in protests against inflation of food prices stormed the streets in Niger, Kano, Osun and Lagos States last week.

Ajaero said the decision followed an emergency National Executive Council meeting on the state of the economy and matters related to insecurity in the country.

Tinubu, in response to public outcry on the rising cost of food ,had directed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to release about 42,000 metric tonnes of grains, including maize, millet and garri to mitigate inflation.